'Perarivalan is Free': Supreme Court's Verdict in Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case

The Supreme Court has ordered the release release of AG Perarivalan, one of the life convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, who has been behind bars for 31 years.

Peravilan was 19 years old at the time of the assassination and was accused of buying the two 9-volt batteries for Sivarasan, the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) man who was the mastermind behind the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi.

The batteries were used in the bomb to assassinate Rajiv Gandhi.

AG Perarivalan was sentenced to death by a TADA court in 1998 and a year later the apex court upheld the sentence. Years later in 2014, the sentence was commuted it to life imprisonment in and in March this year, the top court had granted him bail.

The Supreme Court granted him bail in March this year on the grounds that the convict had already served the last 31 years in jail.

Perarivalan in 2015 had submitted a mercy petition to the Tamil Nadu Governor seeking release under Article 161 of the Constitution. Later, he moved the Supreme Court for having no reply from the Governor.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.