Supreme Court Recruitment 2018: 78 Posts of Junior Court Attendant and Chamber Attendant

Supreme Court Recruitment 2018 to fill 78 vacancies for the post of Junior Court Attendant and Chamber Attendant has begun on the official website of Supreme Court of India - supremecourtofindia.nic.in. 10th Passed i.e. Matriculate candidates are eligible to apply for the job posts.Interested candidates can follow the instructions below to apply online by 15th April 2018.How to apply for Supreme Court Recruitment 2018?Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://supremecourtofindia.nic.in/Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment’ tab from the sidebarStep 3 – Click on Job Notification that you wish to apply for viz:Online Application for Registration for Junior Court Attendant's Examination. Last Date - 15-04-2018OrOnline Application for Registration for Chamber Attendant(R)'s Examination. Last Date - 15-04-2018Step 4 – Click on “Apply Online”.Step 5 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application processStep 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for further referenceSupreme Court Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Junior Court Attendant - 65Chamber Attendant - 13Eligibility Criteria:Junior Court AttendantThe applicant must be 10th Passed from any recognized Education Board. Candidates who have the knowledge and experience of driving motor cycle, cooking, carpentry will be given preference.Chamber AttendantThe applicant must be 10th Passed from any recognized Education Board. Candidates having experience of housekeeping work, watch and ward, security and caretaking will be given preference.Age Criteria:The applicant must not be below 18 years and above 27 years of age as on 1st March 2018. There is no age limit for SC/ ST/ OBC/ Physically Challenged/ EX- Servicemen/ Widow/ Divorcee Women and dependents of freedom fighters.Pay Scale:The basic pay of Rs.21,700 will be paid to the selected candidates and the approximate Gross Salary as per existing rate of allowances including HRA is Rs.33315.Application Fee:Applicants are required to pay an application fee of Rs.300 however the application fee for SC/ ST/ OBC/ Physically Challenged/ EX- Servicemen/ Widow/ Divorcee Women and dependents of freedon fighters is Rs.150 only.Selection Process:Selection of the candidates will be based on a written test comprising Objective Type Questions.Test Centers:The written test will be conducted in following Centers:Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkatta.