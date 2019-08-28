Take the pledge to vote

Supreme Court Refers Article 370 Cases to 5-Judge Constitution Bench for October Hearing, Tells Centre 'We Know What to Do'

The apex court issued notices to the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir administration on a batch of pleas challenging the presidential order by which Article 370, which granted the special status, was diluted.

News18.com

August 28, 2019
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday decided to examine the legal challenge against the Centre's decision to abrogate special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and referred the matter to a five-judge Constitution bench.

The apex court issued notices to the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir administration on a batch of pleas challenging the presidential order by which Article 370, which granted the special status, was diluted.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi was not in agreement with the Centre that there was no need for issuance of notice in the matter as Attorney General KK Venugopal and Solicitor General were marking their presence in the court.

"We will refer the matter to a five-judge Constitution bench", the bench also comprising justices SA Bobde and SA Nazeer said while not accepting the arguments that the issuance of notice will have a "cross-border repercussion".

The Attorney General said whatever is being said by this court is sent before the United Nations.

As the counsel appearing for both sides were involved in arguments and counter-arguments, the bench said, "We know what to do, we have passed the order, we are not going to change".

