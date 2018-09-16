Supreme Court Refuses to Accept AAP Govt's Appeal Against Paying BJP-run Delhi Civic Bodies

In a setback for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, the Supreme Court has refused to issue an interim order against the directive to release payments of two BJP-run civic bodies in the national capital.The court declined to put brakes on the implementation of the Delhi High Court order issued in April this year for disbursal of monies to the East Delhi Municipal Corporation and North Delhi Municipal Corporation.The order had asked for releasing amounts as per the Fourth Delhi Finance Commission (DFC) so as to enable the civic bodies to pay wages of their employees, both past and present."We are not inclined to pass any interim order at this stage," said a bench headed by Justice Ranjan Gogoi.The court, however, issued notices to Vijay Prakash Pandey, the BJP councillor who had filed the petition in the High Court and others connected with the case.The bench also said that "an attempt shall be made to dispose the matter" on the next date of hearing, which has now been fixed after four weeks.It was Arvind Kejriwal government's yet another attempt to wriggle out of the direction issued by the High Court on April 16.Previously, when the AAP government's review petition had come up for hearing in May, the High Court had clarified that there is no stay of directions made by this court on April 16, 2018 and the Delhi government "shall ensure compliance thereof".Again, when the government filed an application for clarification, the High Court reiterated that the "Government of NCT of Delhi shall make payments to the East Delhi Municipal Corporation and North Delhi Municipal Corporation with effect from November 1, 2017 in terms of the recommendations of 4th Delhi Finance Commission."Under the apportionment of taxes as per the 4th Finance Commission, the two civic bodies are expected to gain around Rs 10,000 crore, which can lead to their financial revival.While issuing the interim order in April, the High Court had observed that the Delhi government does not appear to be willing to implement the recommendations under the 4th Finance Commission.It had then said that the AAP government should not "stand on ego" and added that lack of funds with the corporations would not only affect the morale of its employees but would indirectly impact the civic amenities being provided to the citizens.