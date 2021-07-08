'Can Polarise Society': SC Refuses to Quash Summons to Facebook India Head in Delhi Riots Case

Social media platforms like Facebook have power and potential to influence people across border and also polarise the society, ruled Supreme Court on Thursday on Delhi assembly panel’s summons to Facebook India head Ajit Mohan in connection with riots case.

Facebook India Vice President and MD Ajit Mohan and others had filed a plea challenging the summons issued by Delhi Assembly’s Peace and Harmony committee for failing to appear before it as witness in connection with the north-east Delhi riots matter. A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Dinesh Maheshwari and Hrishikesh Roy had on February 24 reserved its verdict on the plea.

Earlier in December last year, the Peace and Harmony committee had moved the top court seeking to intervene in the plea filed by Mohan and others. On October 15 last year, the Centre had told the top court that proceedings of the Peace and Harmony committee is without jurisdiction as the issue pertained to law and order. The apex court had said that its September 23 order asking the assembly’s panel not to take any coercive action against Mohan, would continue till further orders.

(details awaited)

