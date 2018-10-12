GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Supreme Court Refuses to Stay Mamata Govt's Decision to Grant Funds to Durga Puja Celebrations

The top court was hearing a petition filed by advocate Sourav Dutta challenging the Mamata Banerjee government's decision to dole out Rs 28 crore to 28,000 puja committees in the state for Durga Puja.

PTI

Updated:October 12, 2018, 1:08 PM IST
Image only for representational purposes.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the West Bengal government on a plea challenging its decision to grant Rs 28 crore to 28,000 Durga puja committees.

A bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta, however, refused to stay the decision of the government to grant funds to Durga Puja committees.

On September 10, Mamata Banerjee had declared that Rs 10,000 would be given to each of the 28,000 puja committees across the state --3,000 in the city and 25,000 in the districts, which would cost the government Rs 28 crore.
