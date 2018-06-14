English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Supreme Court Refuses to Stay UPPSC Mains Exam; to Be Held on June 18
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission mains examination slated for June 18. The bench dismissed a batch of petitions by some students, who had demanded a stay of the mains examination, saying UPPSC has not complied with the high court order.
File photo of Supreme Court of India.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to stay the UP Public Service Commission mains examination slated for June 18 and set aside the Allahabad High Court order for a re-evaluation of answer sheets of the preliminary test.
A vacation bench of justices U U Lalit and Deepak Gupta allowed the appeal of UPPSC against the high court order. The bench dismissed a batch of petitions by some students, who had demanded a stay of the mains examination saying UPPSC has not complied with the high court order.
"We allow the appeal of the UPPSC and set aside the high court order. The petitions seeking stay of mains examination are dismissed," the bench said.
