Supreme Court Reopens Today After Summer Break, Hectic Week Ahead

The top court will resume hearing appeals against an eight-year-old verdict of the Allahabad High Court on the Ayodhya dispute and those challenging the practice of polygamy among Muslims.

PTI

Updated:July 2, 2018, 9:03 AM IST
Supreme Court Reopens Today After Summer Break, Hectic Week Ahead
The Supreme Court of India. (News18 Creative)
New Delhi: With the Supreme Court reopening today after the summer break, several important judgements are likely to be pronounced, including a decision in the Aadhaar case.

The top court will resume hearing appeals against an eight-year-old verdict of the Allahabad High Court on the Ayodhya dispute and those challenging the practice of polygamy among Muslims.

It is also expected to deliver its verdict on a batch of pleas on who enjoyed supremacy in administering the national capital — the Lieutenant Governor or the Delhi government .

The apex court, which opens after a 44-day summer vacation, has a lengthy list of matters for today with cause list running into hundreds of pages.

A verdict is likely today on a plea challenging the appointment of incumbent Chief Vigilance Commissioner K V Chaudhary and Vigilance Commissioner T M Bhasin.

Matters pertaining to air pollution in Delhi-NCR, Assam National Register of Citizens, Vaishno Devi - rehabilitation of mule owners and Manipur encounter killings, among others, are likely to come up for hearing.

From today, non-accredited journalists will also be allowed mobile phones into the courtrooms.

A circular to this effect read, "Hon'ble the Chief Justice of India has been pleased to allow the media persons/journalists, who have been issued six months passes by the Registry, to carry mobile phones inside the courtrooms on silent mode."

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

