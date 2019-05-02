English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Supreme Court Reserves Order on Plea for Ex-Kolkata Top Cop Rajeev Kumar's Arrest
Opening the arguments on the third consecutive day, senior counsel Indira Jaising, appearing for the police officer, argued that the CBI was being vindictive and had cooked up a false case against the police officer.
Former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its order on the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) plea seeking to arrest former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar for questioning in the Saradha scam.
Through this order, the apex court will decide whether to revoke its February order, which granted Kumar protection from arrest in the scam.
Opening the arguments on the third consecutive day, senior counsel Indira Jaising, appearing for the police officer, argued that the CBI was being vindictive and had cooked up a false case against the police officer.
To support her argument, she referred to Kumar's unblemished career and said he was a decorated officer and never a doubt had been cast on his integrity. He was awarded the President's Medal in 2015, after due diligence and scrutiny by the Home Ministry to select a candidate who had not been implicated in a case or departmental inquiry, she added.
Jaising said till date, the CBI had been unable to establish Kumar's criminal intent in suppressing evidence in the investigation. "And yet they are seeking his custodial interrogation. There is media trial going on," she said.
She claimed that there was a reason why the CBI singled out Kumar in the case. "(Then interim) CBI Director Nageshwar Rao actually set the investigation agency after Kumar, because there is an FIR against Rao's wife in West Bengal," she said.
Recalling the February incident when the CBI went to question Kumar and the entire episode took a political turn, Jaising said the agency tried to raid Kumar's house in his absence. "His wife, a public servant, was in the house. They levelled false charges that he has hidden evidence at his residence," she argued.
She also contended that the CBI was deliberately going after Kumar, but never questioned Arnab Ghosh, then DGP of Police, who was also part of SIT investigating the scam.
Jaising also said no evidence of value was found on the electronic devices that were seized in the investigation into the scam.
Appearing for the CBI, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta insisted that the investigating agency was not hounding Kumar. "We asked them a simple question regarding the FSL report of the electronic devices seized during the investigation, but they did not give us any report," he said.
He also said it was impossible to establish the authenticity of electronic data seized during the scam in the absence of a forensic science laboratory (FSL) report.
Insisting that the FSL report was crucial to solve the case, he said: "We have been demanding it since the case was handed over to the CBI. How do we know that mobiles, laptops, pen drives, etc, have not been compromised." .
At this, Jaising said the data was seized by different agencies -- the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), the Assam Police and the Enforcement Directorate -- and not by the West Bengal Police alone.
Through this order, the apex court will decide whether to revoke its February order, which granted Kumar protection from arrest in the scam.
Opening the arguments on the third consecutive day, senior counsel Indira Jaising, appearing for the police officer, argued that the CBI was being vindictive and had cooked up a false case against the police officer.
To support her argument, she referred to Kumar's unblemished career and said he was a decorated officer and never a doubt had been cast on his integrity. He was awarded the President's Medal in 2015, after due diligence and scrutiny by the Home Ministry to select a candidate who had not been implicated in a case or departmental inquiry, she added.
Jaising said till date, the CBI had been unable to establish Kumar's criminal intent in suppressing evidence in the investigation. "And yet they are seeking his custodial interrogation. There is media trial going on," she said.
She claimed that there was a reason why the CBI singled out Kumar in the case. "(Then interim) CBI Director Nageshwar Rao actually set the investigation agency after Kumar, because there is an FIR against Rao's wife in West Bengal," she said.
Recalling the February incident when the CBI went to question Kumar and the entire episode took a political turn, Jaising said the agency tried to raid Kumar's house in his absence. "His wife, a public servant, was in the house. They levelled false charges that he has hidden evidence at his residence," she argued.
She also contended that the CBI was deliberately going after Kumar, but never questioned Arnab Ghosh, then DGP of Police, who was also part of SIT investigating the scam.
Jaising also said no evidence of value was found on the electronic devices that were seized in the investigation into the scam.
Appearing for the CBI, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta insisted that the investigating agency was not hounding Kumar. "We asked them a simple question regarding the FSL report of the electronic devices seized during the investigation, but they did not give us any report," he said.
He also said it was impossible to establish the authenticity of electronic data seized during the scam in the absence of a forensic science laboratory (FSL) report.
Insisting that the FSL report was crucial to solve the case, he said: "We have been demanding it since the case was handed over to the CBI. How do we know that mobiles, laptops, pen drives, etc, have not been compromised." .
At this, Jaising said the data was seized by different agencies -- the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), the Assam Police and the Enforcement Directorate -- and not by the West Bengal Police alone.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Monty Python: A Three-Eyed Snake Was Found on an Australian Highway
- Scientists May Have Found Possible Crash Site of Malaysian Airlines Flight MH370
- Upcoming Hyundai Venue Compact SUV Official Bookings Open at Rs 21000
- BSNL Removes Rs 10, Rs 20 Prepaid Recharge Packs From Online Channels, Vouchers Available Offline
- Xiaomi's Poco F1 128GB Variant Gets Another Price Cut in India, Now Starts at Rs 20,999
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results