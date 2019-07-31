English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Supreme Court Reserves Verdict on Whether to Refer to Constitution Bench Pleas against 10% EWS Quota
The court is hearing a batch of pleas challenging the validity of the Act on the ground that economic criteria cannot be the sole basis for granting reservation.
A file photo of the Supreme Court. (PTI)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on whether to refer to a Constitution bench a batch of pleas challenging the Centre's decision to grant 10% reservation in jobs and education to economically weaker section (EWS).
Attorney General KK Venugopal told a bench headed by Justice Bobde that the Constitution (103 Amendment) Act, 2019, granting 10% reservation to EWS is intended to uplift around 200 million people who are still below the poverty line.
The bench, also comprising Justices R Subhash Reddy and BR Gavai, was hearing a batch of pleas challenging the validity of the Act on the ground that economic criteria cannot be the sole basis for granting reservation.
