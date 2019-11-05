Take the pledge to vote

Supreme Court Says No to Tata Housing Project Near Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh

TATA Camelot is a Rs 1,800-crore building project with 92,100 flats in 19 towers, ranging between 12 and 35 storeys and is slated to be raised on 53.39 acres of land near the Chandigarh Capitol Complex.

Utkarsh Anand | CNN-News18

Updated:November 5, 2019, 10:57 AM IST
Supreme Court Says No to Tata Housing Project Near Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh
Sukhna Lake (Image credits: Wikipedia)

New Delhi: In a major setback to Tata Housing and investors of the Rs 1,800-crore Tata Camelot Housing Project, the Supreme Court on Tuesday held that the project in Chandigarh cannot come up.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said the project was not in accordance with the permissible norms and that it was well within the catchment area of Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh.

Reading out the operative part of the judgment, Justice Mishra added that the state administration has violated the public trust doctrine.



In 2017, the Delhi High Court had held that the permission for the project, which was granted by the gram panchayat of Sukhna catchment area village and endorsed by the Punjab government, was set aside. It also set aside environmental clearances given by the authorities concerned for the project.

The high court further directed the Punjab government to reconsider its decision given to Tata.

The high court order had come on a plea filed by advocate Aalok Jagga against the grant of approval by various authorities to the Tata housing project near Sukhna Lake. Subsequently, Tata Housing has challenged this order in the Supreme Court.

