Supreme Court Says West Bengal Lawyers' Strike Since April 29 An 'Extraordinary' Situation
The apex court noted that the 'call for cessation of work given by the Bar Council of West Bengal' last month was proving to be a hindrance in seeking relief for eight persons, who were arrested on April 23 in connection with the alleged IPL betting racket.
A file photo of the Supreme Court. (PTI)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has termed as "extraordinary" the situation in West Bengal where lawyers are observing strike since April 29 impacting the fundamental right of life and liberty of citizens to even seek bail from courts.
