Supreme Court Seeks Answers From Rajasthan Govt Over Rakbar Khan Lynching in Alwar

The Supreme Court on Monday sought explanation from Rajasthan state government over the alleged lynching of Rakbar Khan in Alwar.A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra asked the Principal Secretary of the Home department of the state government to file an affidavit giving details of the action taken in the lynching case. The court further said that the affidavit must deal with all aspectsA dairy farmer from Haryana's Mewat district, Rakbar was beaten up by seven people in July on suspicion of transporting two cows and their calves. The autopsy report said that he had died of shock and injuries from a "blunt weapon or object".The state government has sought time to file a detailed report.The bench was hearing a contempt plea filed by Tushar Gandhi and Congress leader Tehseen Poonawala seeking contempt action against the Rajasthan government in the mob lynching case at Alwar. They alleged that incidents of mob lynching and vigilantism were taking place despite the apex court verdict in this regard.The Supreme Court had on July 17 said "horrendous acts of mobocracy" cannot be allowed to overrun the law of the land and asked Parliament to consider enacting a new law to sternly deal with mob lynching and cow vigilantism, warning that such incidents may rise like a "Typhon-like monster" across the country.The court had also issued a slew of directions to the government to provide "preventive, remedial and punitive measures" to deal with offences like mob violence and cow vigilantism.The apex court asked all other state governments to file compliance report on steps taken by September 7.The court has now posted the matter for further hearing on August 30.Rakbar, 28, was taken to hospital three hours after the police was first informed. It is alleged that the policemen took the cows first to the shelter and only made their way to the hospital afterwards. Rakbar was declared dead on arrival.