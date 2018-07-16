GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

SC Seeks Centre's Reply on Shia Waqf Board's Plea Against Green Flags With Crescent and Star

A bench headed by Justice AK Sikri requested Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to seek instructions from the competent officials in the ministries concerned.

Updated:July 16, 2018, 12:00 PM IST
File image of the Supreme Court building. (PTI)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Central Government to consider a plea seeking a ban on hoisting of green flags with crescent and star at buildings and religious places.

The Court will take up the petition after two weeks now.

The PIL has been filed by Syed Waseem Rizvi, the chairman of Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Board of Waqfs.

He has claimed that during his visit to Mumbai and other places in India, he saw flags on several buildings and religious structures which were allegedly a cause of tension between Hindu and Muslim communities.

The petition has sought a ban on hoisting of green flags with crescent and star terming it "un-Islamic" and claiming that it resembled the flag of the Pakistan Muslim League which belongs to the "enemy country".

| Edited by: Puja Menon
