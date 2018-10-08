GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Supreme Court Seeks Response of Centre on Plea Seeking NRC for Tripura

A bench comprising Justices Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph considered the petition filed by Tripura People's Front seeking registration of citizens of Tripura in the NRC to identify illegal immigrants.

PTI

Updated:October 8, 2018, 2:11 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Loading...
New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday sought response from the Centre on a plea seeking implementation of the national register for citizens (NRC) in Tripura to identify illegal immigrants in the state.

A bench comprising Justices Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph considered the petition filed by Tripura People's Front seeking registration of citizens of Tripura in the NRC to identify illegal immigrants.

The Centre had on July 30 published a second draft NRC list of Assam in which out of 3.29 crore people, names of 2.89 crore were included. The first draft of the NRC for Assam was published on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1.

Assam, which has faced influx of people from Bangladesh since the early 20th century, is the only state having an NRC, which was first prepared in 1951.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...