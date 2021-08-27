Supreme Court Self-Immolation: Retired IPS Officer Amitabh Thakur Arrested

Retired IPS officer Amitabh Thakur was arrested on Thursday for abetment of suicide after a 24-year-old woman who had set herself on fire outside the Supreme Court succumbed to injuries at a Delhi hospital.

The complainant and a man had attempted self-immolation outside the Supreme Court on August 16. The woman had suffered 85 per cent burns and the man, 27, had suffered 65 per cent burns and succumbed to injuries on August 21. The woman succumbed to injuries during the course of treatment on Tuesday at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

Following the incident, police had registered a case under Section 309 (attempt to commit suicide) of the Indian Penal Code. Police suspected that the man had convinced the woman to take the extreme step.

BSP MP Rape Case

Police said she was from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur and was allegedly raped by Bahujan Samaj Party MP Atul Rai in 2019. The MP has been in judicial custody in the case for the last two years, police said. Before attempting suicide, the woman with her associate had recorded a Facebook Live video in which she disclosed her identity and claimed that she had filed the rape case against Rai in 2019. She had alleged that some senior Uttar Pradesh police officers were supporting the accused.

Police said the woman had filed a plea in the Supreme Court in March, seeking transfer of her rape case from Allahabad to Delhi for a fair trial. The woman claimed that she faced a threat to her life. Later in August, a local court in Varanasi issued a non-bailable warrant against her for allegedly submitting wrong proof of age in the rape case, based on a complaint filed by Rai’s brother.

Following the suicide attempt, two Varanasi policemen including Varanasi Cantt SHO Rakesh Singh and investigation officer Girija Shankar, probing the case of forgery against the rape victim were suspended and an inquiry was initiated into the matter, police had said.

According to News18 Hindi, Thakur and IPS Amit Pathak were questioned by an SIT probe led by DG RK Vishwakarma and ADG Meera Rawat on Tuesday.

Who is Amitabh Thakur?

Thakur’s arrest came hours after he announced he will float a new political party soon ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The proposed name of his new outfit is Adhikar Sena.

The government had issued an order for Thakur’s premature retirement on March 23 this year, saying he was “not found fit to be retained for the remaining tenure of his service". An officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, he would have retired in 2028.

The officer was suspended on July 13, 2015, days after he had accused Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav of threatening him. A vigilance enquiry was also initiated against him.

Thakur will be produced in Lucknow Court after medical examination.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Afghanistan News here