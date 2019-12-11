SC's New Constitution Bench to Hear In-Chamber Review Petitions Against Ayodhya Verdict Tomorrow
The five-judge bench is being led by the new Chief Justice SA Bobde and will also include Justice Sanjiv Khanna. A total of 18 petitions have been listed for Thursday's hearing.
Art by Mir Suhail / News18.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court will on Thursday consider review petition against the November 9 verdict that had cleared the way for construction of a Ram Temple,at the disputed site.
The in-chamber proceeding will be taken up by a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde and also comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan, S A Nazeer and Sanjeev Khanna.
Justice Khanna is the only judge who was not a part of the 5-judge constitution bench that had delivered the historic verdict.
He replaces the then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, who has since retired.
A total of 18 petitions have been listed for the hearing. In hearing on Thursday, the bench will deliberate on the merit of the petitions.
The petitioners include Maulana Syed Ashhad Rashidi, who is the legal heir of original Ayodhya land dispute litigant M Siddiq, and Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM). The hearing on the review petitions will be taken up in the judges' chamber at 1.40 pm on Thursday. The Judges are yet to decide whether to hear review pleas in open court
A 5-judge bench, headed by the then Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, had in a unanimous verdict on November 9 decreed the entire 2.77 acre disputed land in favour of deity 'Ram Lalla' and also directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque in Ayodhya.
(With PTI inputs)
