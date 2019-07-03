Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Supreme Court Slaps Fine of Rs 100 Crore on Meghalaya Govt for Flouting NGT Norms on Coal Mining

The top court also allowed the mining operation to go on in Meghalaya on the privately and community owned land subject to the permissions from the concerned authorities.

Purbasha Bhattacharjee | News18

Updated:July 3, 2019, 7:22 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Supreme Court Slaps Fine of Rs 100 Crore on Meghalaya Govt for Flouting NGT Norms on Coal Mining
A view of the Supreme Court building.
Loading...

New Delhi The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Meghalaya government to deposit a fine of Rs 100 crore, imposed on it by the NGT for failing to curb illegal coal mining, with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

A bench of justices Ashok Bhushan and KM Joseph directed the state administration to hand over the illegally extracted coal to Coal India Limited (CIL). The coal will be auctioned and the funds with the state government.

The top court also allowed the mining operation to go on in Meghalaya on the privately and community owned land subject to the permissions from the concerned authorities.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had fined Meghalaya government on January 4. The state government had accepted that a large number of mines were operating illegally.

A report of a three-member committee, headed by retired Justice B P Kakoti of Gauhati High Court, had stated that there were around 24,000 mines in Meghalaya and majority of them were operating illegally.

It had also said that not only were there no licences or leases, but also no environmental clearance for operation of majority of the coal mines.

The NGT had constituted the committee in August 2018 to supervise and look into the issue of environmental restoration plan and other connected matters in Meghalaya.

The committee was constituted during the hearing of the petition which had sought a ban on coal mining in Meghalaya. It had also taken into account some reports of the state pollution control board.

A total of 15 miners were trapped on December 13 last year in an illegal coal mine at Ksan in East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya, about 3.7 km deep inside a forest, when water from the nearby Lytein river gushed into it.

Only two bodies could be recovered from the mine.

The apex court had earlier refused to allow the transportation of extracted coal lying across Meghalaya despite several requests by the miners

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram