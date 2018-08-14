GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Supreme Court Sought Response from Centre and Assam Govt on PIL Accusing of Fake Encounter

The bench on Monday, also sought responses from General Officer Commanding of 4 Corps and chairperson of Operational Group, Unified Command -- Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) -- CRPF commandant posted in Chirang district of Assam.

PTI

Updated:August 14, 2018, 3:20 PM IST
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has sought responses from the Centre and Assam government on a PIL accusing the armed forces and state police of allegedly indulging in fake encounters in the state.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud also issued notices to the CRPF, the National Human Rights Commission and others.

The bench on Monday, also sought responses from General Officer Commanding of 4 Corps and chairperson of Operational Group, Unified Command -- Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) -- CRPF commandant posted in Chirang district of Assam.

Some of the senior officials of the central forces are named in the petition filed by former bureaucrat E A S Sarma.

The PIL is based on a report filed by CRPF IG Rajnish Rai in April 2017 alleging "cold blooded fake encounter killing of two suspected members of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (Songbijit) faction" on March 30 last year in Assam's Simalguri village.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves appeared for Sarma and cited newspaper reports claiming that Rai had met some of the witnesses to the alleged fake encounter.

The former bureaucrat has sought a thorough probe into the March 30, 2017 joint operation by Army, Assam Police, CRPF and SSB at Simalguri village in Chirang district, resulting in killing of suspected NDFB(S) members Lucas Narzary aka N Langfa and David Islary alias Dayud

