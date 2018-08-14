English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Supreme Court Sought Response from Centre and Assam Govt on PIL Accusing of Fake Encounter
The bench on Monday, also sought responses from General Officer Commanding of 4 Corps and chairperson of Operational Group, Unified Command -- Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) -- CRPF commandant posted in Chirang district of Assam.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
Loading...
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has sought responses from the Centre and Assam government on a PIL accusing the armed forces and state police of allegedly indulging in fake encounters in the state.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud also issued notices to the CRPF, the National Human Rights Commission and others.
The bench on Monday, also sought responses from General Officer Commanding of 4 Corps and chairperson of Operational Group, Unified Command -- Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) -- CRPF commandant posted in Chirang district of Assam.
Some of the senior officials of the central forces are named in the petition filed by former bureaucrat E A S Sarma.
The PIL is based on a report filed by CRPF IG Rajnish Rai in April 2017 alleging "cold blooded fake encounter killing of two suspected members of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (Songbijit) faction" on March 30 last year in Assam's Simalguri village.
Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves appeared for Sarma and cited newspaper reports claiming that Rai had met some of the witnesses to the alleged fake encounter.
The former bureaucrat has sought a thorough probe into the March 30, 2017 joint operation by Army, Assam Police, CRPF and SSB at Simalguri village in Chirang district, resulting in killing of suspected NDFB(S) members Lucas Narzary aka N Langfa and David Islary alias Dayud
Also Watch
A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud also issued notices to the CRPF, the National Human Rights Commission and others.
The bench on Monday, also sought responses from General Officer Commanding of 4 Corps and chairperson of Operational Group, Unified Command -- Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) -- CRPF commandant posted in Chirang district of Assam.
Some of the senior officials of the central forces are named in the petition filed by former bureaucrat E A S Sarma.
The PIL is based on a report filed by CRPF IG Rajnish Rai in April 2017 alleging "cold blooded fake encounter killing of two suspected members of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (Songbijit) faction" on March 30 last year in Assam's Simalguri village.
Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves appeared for Sarma and cited newspaper reports claiming that Rai had met some of the witnesses to the alleged fake encounter.
The former bureaucrat has sought a thorough probe into the March 30, 2017 joint operation by Army, Assam Police, CRPF and SSB at Simalguri village in Chirang district, resulting in killing of suspected NDFB(S) members Lucas Narzary aka N Langfa and David Islary alias Dayud
Also Watch
-
Watch: Rupee Touches Record Low of 70 Per Dollar After Turkish Lira Shock
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Exclusive : CEC OP Rawat on One Nation One Poll
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Watch: Rupee Touches Record Low of 70 Per Dollar After Turkish Lira Shock
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Exclusive : CEC OP Rawat on One Nation One Poll
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Bollywood Actor Akshay Kumar Spreads Road Safety Awareness On Independence Day 2018 - Watch Video
- A Taxi Driver From Mumbai is Now Campaigning For Water Conservation and Changing Lives
- What are Daler Mehndi, Kapil Sharma and Tendulkar Doing on John Cena's Insta Account?
- Varma: Test Cricket Is Dying, But Cricket Is Not
- DeepMind AI Can Detect Over 50 Eye Diseases as Well as Your Doctor Can
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...