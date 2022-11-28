Supreme Court Stays Andhra HC's Order Making Amravati Sole Capital of State in 6 Months

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the order by Andhra Pradesh High Court directing the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy- led government to declare “Amaravati” as state’s capital within a period of six months.

The bench consisting of justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna was hearing an appeal filed by the state government against the high court order, and said that “courts cannot become a town planner."

The high court order, in March, was against the government’s proposed “three-capital" plan and held that the state legislature “lacked competence" to make any legislation for shifting, bifurcating or trifurcating the capital.

The apex court also said that legal questions involved in the matter will be heard on January 31 this year.

The top court also directed the state, and Amaravati Metropolitan Region Development Authority (APCRDA) to complete the process of development and infrastructure building in Amravati.

It further directed the state and APCRDA to deliver and hand over the reconstituted plots in Amaravati capital region to land holders who surrendered their land as promised by the State, within three months from date of order.

A three-judge bench of the high court had held that the state government and the AP Capital Region Development Authority violated the fundamental rights of the petitioners (farmers who parted with their land) and directed that the state construct and develop Amaravati capital city and capital region within six months.

