Supreme Court Stays Karnataka HC Order in DGP Case

Earlier in the day, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Karnataka government, had sought urgent hearing on its plea saying that quite an "unusual" order has been passed by the high court.

PTI

Updated:February 20, 2020, 2:23 PM IST
Supreme Court Stays Karnataka HC Order in DGP Case
A file photo of the Supreme Court.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the Karnataka High Court order issuing non-bailable warrant (NBW) against the state Director General of Police (DGP) in a case.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde took up the appeal of the Karnataka government after finishing matters listed for hearing today and stayed the operation of the high court order.

Earlier in the day, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Karnataka government, had sought urgent hearing on its plea saying that quite an "unusual" order has been passed by the high court issuing NBW to the state police chief to be executed through the home secretary.

The Karnataka High Court has issued the NBW against the state police chief in a case.

Further details are awaited.

