Supreme Court Stays Proceedings Before Madras HC in Case Against Tamil Magazine
A bench headed by Justice SA Nazeer agreed to examine the Tamil Nadu government's plea against the Madras High Court order staying proceedings against the magazine and its editor.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday stayed further proceedings in the Madras High Court in a case against Tamil magazine Nakkheeran for publishing articles allegedly denigrating Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit.
A bench headed by Justice S A Nazeer agreed to examine the Tamil Nadu government's plea against the Madras High Court order staying proceedings against the magazine and its editor. On June 4, the Madras High Court granted interim relief to Nakkheeran editor R Gopal by staying proceedings against him in the case in a lower court.
Gopal was arrested on October 9 last year under Section 124 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) which relates to "assaulting President, Governor etc with intent to compel or restrain the exercise of any lawful power", triggering a controversy.
The case was filed on a complaint from the Raj Bhavan over publication of a series of articles in Nakkheeran related to a woman assistant professor of a private college who allegedly asked girl students to extend sexual favours to university officials in return for marks and money.
