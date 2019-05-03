English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Actress Sexual Assault Case: SC Stays Trial, to Consider Dileep's Plea for Access to Video of Crime
The Kerala government had last month told the SC that it will not press for framing of charges against Dileep before the trial court in the case till his pending plea in the apex court is decided.
File photo of actor Dileep. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the trial in the sexual assault case of an actress, in which popular Malayalam actor Dileep is an accused.
The trial will remain stayed until the conclusion of the proceedings in the Supreme Court. Dileep had filed a petition in the court for access to the memory card that contains video footage of the alleged sexual assault. The plea was earlier turned down by the Kerala High Court.
The Kerala government, which opposed Dileep's plea, requested the court to give it time to confirm whether the memory card could be considered as a document or material evidence.
A two-judge Supreme Court bench, chaired by Justice A M Khanwilkar, said the court will take up the case after the summer vacation in July.
In his petition, Dileep argued that he has a right to get evidence relating to the case and this includes the memory card in which the attack visuals, captured by main accused Pulsar Suni, have been stored.
Senior lawyer Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Dileep, argued that the actor has a right to access all kinds of evidence that prosecution is producing against him.
The Kerala government had last month told the SC that it will not press for framing of charges against Dileep before the trial court in the case till his pending plea in the apex court is decided.
Dileep has argued before the apex court that the copy of the footage of the incident is "very essential and crucial" for him to prove his innocence in the case. Dileep maintains the visuals had been manipulated and doctored to frame him.
The government of Kerala has, however, opposed his plea for the copy of the visuals and accused him of being the "chief conspirator".
The government's counsel observed there is no requirement under law to share all the material with the accused.
The south Indian actress was abducted and assaulted in a moving car on February 17, 2017. Dileep was arrested in July same year in connection with the case.
The trial will remain stayed until the conclusion of the proceedings in the Supreme Court. Dileep had filed a petition in the court for access to the memory card that contains video footage of the alleged sexual assault. The plea was earlier turned down by the Kerala High Court.
The Kerala government, which opposed Dileep's plea, requested the court to give it time to confirm whether the memory card could be considered as a document or material evidence.
A two-judge Supreme Court bench, chaired by Justice A M Khanwilkar, said the court will take up the case after the summer vacation in July.
In his petition, Dileep argued that he has a right to get evidence relating to the case and this includes the memory card in which the attack visuals, captured by main accused Pulsar Suni, have been stored.
Senior lawyer Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Dileep, argued that the actor has a right to access all kinds of evidence that prosecution is producing against him.
The Kerala government had last month told the SC that it will not press for framing of charges against Dileep before the trial court in the case till his pending plea in the apex court is decided.
Dileep has argued before the apex court that the copy of the footage of the incident is "very essential and crucial" for him to prove his innocence in the case. Dileep maintains the visuals had been manipulated and doctored to frame him.
The government of Kerala has, however, opposed his plea for the copy of the visuals and accused him of being the "chief conspirator".
The government's counsel observed there is no requirement under law to share all the material with the accused.
The south Indian actress was abducted and assaulted in a moving car on February 17, 2017. Dileep was arrested in July same year in connection with the case.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
- PewDiePie Just Tried Khakra and Jeera Soda, Wants to Come to India to Write a 'Sorry' Song
- Fuel, Interest Cost Dent April Auto Sales; Honda Only Carmaker to Register Growth
- Tata Tiago, Tigor XZ+ variants Get Apple CarPlay Compatibility
- Afghan Fan Recreates ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy With Grass, Stumps the Internet
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results