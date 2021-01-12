Supreme Court Suspends Implementation of Farm Laws, Orders Formation of Committee With Agri Experts

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the implementation of the three controversial farm laws which are at the centre of the farmers’ agitation and said a committee would be formed to take over negotiations to end the crisis.

The Supreme Court earlier said it was trying to solve the problem in the best way and had the power to suspend the laws for the moment.

"These are matters of life and death. We are concerned with laws. We are concerned with lives and property of people affected by the agitation. We are trying to solve the problem in the best way. One of the powers we have is to suspend the legislation," the Chief Justice said.

"We want to solve the problem and that's why we are making the committee. Give the names to us, we will decide," he added.

The top court also issued notice to farmers' unions on a Delhi Police plea to stop a tractor rally during the January 26 Republic Day parade.

On Monday, the Supreme Court pulled up the Centre for its handling of the farmers’ protest and indicated that it may go to the extent of staying the implementation of the contentious farm laws.

"We are extremely disappointed with the negotiation process," the court said, adding, “We don't want to make any stray observations on your negotiations but we are extremely disappointed with the process.”

The apex court was hearing a clutch of pleas challenging the new farm laws as well as the ones raising issues related to the ongoing agitation at Delhi borders.

“This is a very delicate situation”, the bench said, adding, “There is not a single petition before us which says that these farm laws are beneficial. We are not experts on economy; you tell us whether government is going to put on hold farm laws or we will do this, the bench said. We are sorry to say that Centre has not been able to solve the problem and the farmers’ agitation.”