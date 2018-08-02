English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Supreme Court Takes Note of Bihar Rapes, Bans Airing of Morphed Images of Abuse Victims
The top court direction comes on the day the state is witnessing a bandh call given by six Left Parties and supported by the grand alliance over the sexual abuse of minor girls.
The Muzaffarpur shelter home in Bihar where the girls were abused.
Loading...
New Delhi: Taking cognisance of rapes in government-run shelter home in Muzaffarpur in Bihar, the Supreme Court on Thursday sought report from Bihar government and the Centre over the matter within three weeks. Expressing concern about the girls, the court barred the publication of morphed images of girls who were sexually assaulted.
A bench of Justice Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta appointed senior lawyer Aparna Bhatt as amicus curiae and directed all concerned with the case to cooperate with her.
The bench, in its observation, said if the need be the court can also monitor the investigation into the case.
Citing some horrific details of the case, the bench remarked that the culprits should be given strictest of punishment.
The matter came to light in June after the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, asked to audit the state's welfare homes, detailed the horrendous accounts from the children in their report.
The top court direction comes on the day the state is witnessing a bandh call given by six Left Parties and supported by the grand alliance over the sexual abuse of minor girls.
According to the medial reports, 34 of the 42 girls living at the shelter were sexually assaulted. All of them were below the age of 18. They have named Brajesh Thakur, who ran the shelter, and Muzaffarpur’s Child Protection Officer Ravi Kumar Roshan in their statements before the Sub-Divisional Magistrate.
Last week police filed the charge sheet against the owner of the NGO, Seva Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti, Brajesh Thakur and ten others in Muzaffarpur shelter rapes. On July 28, the CBI took over the case from state police after request from Nitish Kumar was approved by Centre.
Urging chief minister Nitish Kumar, the Bihar Governor stressed the need for “developing an institutional mechanism” to ensure a regular social audit of shelter homes by competent institutions.
Also Watch
A bench of Justice Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta appointed senior lawyer Aparna Bhatt as amicus curiae and directed all concerned with the case to cooperate with her.
The bench, in its observation, said if the need be the court can also monitor the investigation into the case.
Citing some horrific details of the case, the bench remarked that the culprits should be given strictest of punishment.
The matter came to light in June after the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, asked to audit the state's welfare homes, detailed the horrendous accounts from the children in their report.
The top court direction comes on the day the state is witnessing a bandh call given by six Left Parties and supported by the grand alliance over the sexual abuse of minor girls.
According to the medial reports, 34 of the 42 girls living at the shelter were sexually assaulted. All of them were below the age of 18. They have named Brajesh Thakur, who ran the shelter, and Muzaffarpur’s Child Protection Officer Ravi Kumar Roshan in their statements before the Sub-Divisional Magistrate.
Last week police filed the charge sheet against the owner of the NGO, Seva Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti, Brajesh Thakur and ten others in Muzaffarpur shelter rapes. On July 28, the CBI took over the case from state police after request from Nitish Kumar was approved by Centre.
Urging chief minister Nitish Kumar, the Bihar Governor stressed the need for “developing an institutional mechanism” to ensure a regular social audit of shelter homes by competent institutions.
Also Watch
-
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Monday 30 July , 2018 Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- New 2018 Renault Kwid Launched in India for Rs 2.67 Lakh, Gets Added Features
- Nike PhantomVSN Integrates Smart Technology to Make The Football Boot Better
- Varun Dhawan and Girlfriend Natasha Dalal's Latest Snap from London Vacation is All Things Love; See Photo
- Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Buys His Cousin and Stunt Double a Custom Ford F150 Pickup Truck
- 'My Wife Went on Honeymoon Without Me': Anil Kapoor Revisits His 45-Year-Old Relationship
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...