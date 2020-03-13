Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Supreme Court Takes Note of Coronavirus Pandemic, Will Restrict Hearings to Urgent Cases Only

The decision was taken in a meeting presided over by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde after taking note of the Centre's March 5 advisory cautioning against mass gatherings.

PTI

Updated:March 13, 2020, 6:05 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Supreme Court Takes Note of Coronavirus Pandemic, Will Restrict Hearings to Urgent Cases Only
No person except the lawyers who are going to act in the matters shall be permitted in the court rooms at the Supreme Court.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday took note of global pandemic Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and decided that only urgent matters shall be taken up for hearing and no persons except concerned lawyers will be allowed inside its courtrooms.

The decision was taken in a meeting presided over by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde after taking note of the Centre's March 5 advisory cautioning against mass gatherings.

"On reviewing the advisory issued by the Government of India and in view of the opinion of public health experts including medical professionals and also considering the safety and welfare of all the visitors, litigants, lawyers, court staff, security, maintenance and support staff, student interns and media professionals, the Competent Authority has been pleased to direct that the functioning of the Courts shall be restricted to urgent matters with such number of Benches as may be found appropriate," the Supreme Court said in a notification.

It said no person except the lawyers who are going to act in the matters shall be permitted in the court rooms at the apex court.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram