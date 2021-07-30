Supreme Court Takes Suo Moto Cognisance of Jharkhand Judge's Death, Seeks Report Within a Week

The Chief Justice of India bench of the Supreme Court has taken suo moto cognisance of the death of Jharkhand judge in Dhanbad.

The apex court has also asked a report on safety of judges within the state. The SC bench has sought a report from chief secretary of Jharkhand to be submitted within a week.

The top court has also sought a report on the overall law and order situation.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand High Court is already monitoring the investigation on a day to day basis

Two persons were arrested on Thursday in connection with the hit-and-run case. Both the arrests were made after recovery of the three-wheeler involved in the incident Wednesday morning.

“We have arrested two persons Lakhan Verma and Rahul Verma involved in the incident early Thursday morning. Rahul Verma, a resident of Digwadih, Dhanbad has been arrested from Dhanbad Tempo stand while the other was arrested from Mangrudih police station area in Giridih," Senior Superintendent of Police, Dhanbad Sanjiv Kumar told PTI. Kumar said the three-wheeler was also recovered from Giridih and has been registered in the name of a woman.

A Special Investigation Team has been formed to probe the death of a judge in Jharkhand after chilling security footage pointed to murder instead of what was initially believed to be a hit-and-run case.

Additional sessions and district judge Uttam Anand was out for his daily morning jog when a three-wheeler hit him. The SIT was set up after CCTV footage emerged in which the three-wheeler was seen suddenly swerving to the extreme left of the road and hitting the judge before fleeing the spot.

Judge Anand was rushed to the city’s medical college by passers-by but doctors said he was dead by the time he was brought.

His family reported him missing when he did not return at 7 am. The police finally tracked him down to the hospital and established him as the man who had died in a road accident.

The police say the CCTV footage makes it clear the tempo hit him deliberately. Investigations have revealed the vehicle was stolen just a few hours before the judge was hit. In the latest development, the autorickshaw driver along with his two associates has been arrested by the police.

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Thursday asked the top court to take suo motu notice of the killing, adding that CCTV footage of the area should be taken on record. “It’s an attack on the independence of the judiciary and looks like a premeditated attack on the judge,” it added.

