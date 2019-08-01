Supreme Court to Conduct Hearing on Ayodhya Mediation Report on Friday
The Ayodhya mediation panel, which was allowed time till July 31 to continue talks to develop consensus between Hindu and Muslim parties on the temple dispute, has submitted its report in a sealed cover.
File photo of the Supreme Court of India.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court will conduct a hearing on the Ayodhya mediation report on Friday.
The Ayodhya mediation panel, which was allowed time till July 31 to continue talks to develop consensus between Hindu and Muslim parties on the temple dispute, has submitted a report in a sealed cover. Based on the report, the top court will decide its further proceedings on Friday.
In the last hearing, the court said it had received a report of the three-member mediation panel, headed by former apex court judge FMI Kalifulla, and took on record the contents. The other two members of the panel are spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu.
The court has barred publication of the report's contents as the panel will continue the mediation process till the end of the month.
The top court had on March 8 appointed the three-member panel to talk to all stakeholders and try to reach a consensus to resolve the Ayodhya row.
Recommending mediation, the court had said it was looking for "a possibility of healing relationships". It expected mediation to succeed in developing a consensus on the sensitive matter. It asked the panel to conduct in-camera proceedings.
