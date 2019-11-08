Ayodhya Verdict Tomorrow LIVE: Judgement Expected at 10.30am; Schools, Colleges in UP to Be Closed

Nov 8, 2019 9:59 pm (IST)

Railway Police on Alert | The railway police had on Thursday issued a seven-page advisory to all its zones giving them a slew of instructions on security preparedness ahead of the much-awaited Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute case, sources said. The advisory from the RPF has also said that leaves of all its personnel have been cancelled and they have been instructed to be engaged in escorting trains.