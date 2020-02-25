Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
1-min read

Supreme Court to Hear Plea By ex-CIC Habibullah Seeking FIR Against Those Involved in Delhi Violence

"Open threats are now been given to the protestors at Shaheen Bagh that they will meet the same fate as meted out to the peaceful women protestors at Jaffrabad, Chand Bagh," the application said.

PTI

February 25, 2020, 3:15 PM IST
Supreme Court to Hear Plea By ex-CIC Habibullah Seeking FIR Against Those Involved in Delhi Violence
Properties burnt by rioters today at Maujpur. News18

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear an application filed by former Chief Information Commissioner Wajahat Habibullah and others seeking lodging of FIRs with regard to the recent violence in Delhi over the amended citizenship law.

The application was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench of justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph. The bench agreed to hear the matter on Wednesday.

In the application, Habibullah, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and social activist Bahadur Abbas Naqvi have also sought direction to authorities to ensure safety of women sitting on protest against the CAA at Shaheen Bagh and other places in the national capital.

The apex court is slated to hear on Wednesday two separate petitions seeking removal of protestors from Shaheen Bagh. In their fresh application, Habibullah, Azad and Naqvi have alleged that "Kapil Mishra, who is known for making speeches to instigate crowds with violence and vandalism, carried out a pro-CAA rally next to the Maujpur-Babarpur metro station which is 2 km away from peaceful protests that were going on at Jaffrabad".

While referring to media reports, the application alleged that Mishra left the place after having incited the crowd after which violence erupted in Jaffrabad and the peaceful protestors were forced to run for safety. It alleged that the persons who were hurt on the attack on February 23, had filed complaints with the police but no action was taken against the perpetrators of violence.

"Open threats are now been given to the protestors at Shaheen Bagh that they will meet the same fate as meted out to the peaceful women protestors at Jaffrabad, Chand Bagh," the application alleged.

It sought a direction to the police to register FIR on the complaints that are being made in respect of the attacks that started in the evening of February 23 and which escalated throughout the day of February 24.

