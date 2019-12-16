Supreme Court to Hear Plea on Encounter of 4 Accused in Hyderabad Veterinarian's Rape, Murder on December 18
The petition urged the apex court that the independent investigation agency must be directed in accordance with the guidelines laid down in connection with investigation (the PUCL vs State of Maharashtra) in fake encounter killing.
Policemen stand guard where four accused in the rape-and-murder case were shot dead by police. (PTI)
New Delhi The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on December 18 a petition on the Telangana Police's encounter' in which four accused in gang-rape and murder case of a 25-year-old woman in Hyderabad.
A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde said it will also examine what is being monitored by Telangana High Court.
The petition filed by two lawyers on Saturday have sought registration of FIR against policemen and an independent probe into the matter.
The four accused in the case were killed in an encounter on December 6.
Petitioners GS Mani and Pradeep Kumar Yadav sought directions for the registration of an FIR and then an investigation by the CBI, SIT, CID or team of police officers from other state to conduct the probe into the encounter.
The petition urged the apex court that the independent investigation agency must be directed in accordance with the guidelines laid down in connection with investigation (the PUCL vs State of Maharashtra) in fake encounter killing.
The petition alleged that it was a stage-managed encounter to shield the alleged lapses committed by police, which led to the commission of the gruesome offense of rape and murder.
The Supreme Court also stayed proceedings initiated by Telangana High Court and National Human Rights Commission into Hyderabad encounter killing. The top court said that no other court should entertain any plea pertaining to the case.
