Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Supreme Court to Hear Plea on Transferring Rape Case Against Chinmayanand to Delhi Court from UP

The bench was told by senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for the complainant woman, that the rape case be transferred to Delhi as she apprehended a threat to her life in Uttar Pradesh.

PTI

Updated:February 28, 2020, 3:15 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Supreme Court to Hear Plea on Transferring Rape Case Against Chinmayanand to Delhi Court from UP
File photo of Swami Chinmayanand.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear on March 2 the plea of complainant law student that the rape case against former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand be transferred to a Delhi court from Uttar Pradesh.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde was told by senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for the complainant woman that the rape case be transferred to Delhi as she apprehended a threat to her life in Uttar Pradesh.

The bench, while agreeing to hear the matter, asked the lawyer to approach the administration for seeking protection. Gonsalves, however, said that a gunman has been provided to her by the UP Police for her security.

Earlier also a plea was filed against the Allahabad High Court order granting bail to Chinmayanand.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram