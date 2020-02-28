Supreme Court to Hear Plea on Transferring Rape Case Against Chinmayanand to Delhi Court from UP

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear on March 2 the plea of complainant law student that the rape case against former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand be transferred to a Delhi court from Uttar Pradesh.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde was told by senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for the complainant woman that the rape case be transferred to Delhi as she apprehended a threat to her life in Uttar Pradesh.

The bench, while agreeing to hear the matter, asked the lawyer to approach the administration for seeking protection. Gonsalves, however, said that a gunman has been provided to her by the UP Police for her security.

Earlier also a plea was filed against the Allahabad High Court order granting bail to Chinmayanand.

