Supreme Court to Hear Plea on Transferring Rape Case Against Chinmayanand to Delhi Court from UP
The bench was told by senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for the complainant woman, that the rape case be transferred to Delhi as she apprehended a threat to her life in Uttar Pradesh.
File photo of Swami Chinmayanand.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear on March 2 the plea of complainant law student that the rape case against former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand be transferred to a Delhi court from Uttar Pradesh.
A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde was told by senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for the complainant woman that the rape case be transferred to Delhi as she apprehended a threat to her life in Uttar Pradesh.
The bench, while agreeing to hear the matter, asked the lawyer to approach the administration for seeking protection. Gonsalves, however, said that a gunman has been provided to her by the UP Police for her security.
Earlier also a plea was filed against the Allahabad High Court order granting bail to Chinmayanand.
