Supreme Court to Hear Sara Abdullah's Plea Against Omar's Detention under PSA Today

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday had submitted in the Supreme Court that the NC leader continues to be a threat to public order and that his past activities would show how he is prejudicial to tranquility in the region.

News18.com

March 5, 2020
Supreme Court to Hear Sara Abdullah's Plea Against Omar's Detention under PSA Today
File photo of NC leader and former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah.

New Delhi: A bench of Supreme Court judges headed by Arun Mishra will on Thursday hear the petition of Sara Abdullah Pilot, sister of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, against his detention under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act (PSA).

Omar is under detention since August last year, soon after the Centre scrapped Article 370 that granted autonomous powers to the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state and split it into two Union Territories. The Valley has been in lockdown since August 5.

The National Conference leader was detained under Section 107 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which empowers an executive magistrate to order a person to execute bonds “for keeping the peace”.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday had submitted in the Supreme Court that the National Conference (NC) leader continues to be a threat to public order and that his past activities would show how he is prejudicial to tranquility in the region.

The J&K administration asserted that Omar's presence would pose an "imminent threat of deterioration of maintaining the public order".

The affidavit, submitted by the District Magistrate before a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra, emphasized that Omar's detention has been valid and also stands approved by the Advisory Board on February 24.

