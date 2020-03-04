Supreme Court to Hear Today Pleas Seeking Action Against BJP Leaders Accused of Hate Speeches

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will on Wednesday hear a plea seeking registration of FIRs against BJP leaders Anurag Thakur, Kapil Mishra and others for hate speeches which allegedly led to violence in the national capital.

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde agreed to hear the plea filed by riots victims as well as activist Harsh Mander.

On Monday, a bench led by CJI Bobde observed that the court has certain limitations on its power and has never been able to prevent such things.

The observation was made after senior counsel Colin Gonsalves sought an urgent hearing of the plea, saying that five people are killed every day.

In response, the CJI remarked, "We wish peace but there are certain limitations to our powers too", adding that the courts can't stop anything and come in the scene after things have occurred.

“We pass orders to uphold law and order. There are reports suggesting as if courts are responsible for everything. But we know we also have our limitations,” the Chief Justice said.

Harsh Mander approached the SC after the Delhi high court deferred the hearing in the case to April 13. The high court had last week accepted the Centre’s logic that the time was not conducive to register hate speech cases and given the government four weeks to file a counter-affidavit in response to the plea.

Apart from Thakur and Mishra, Mander had sought FIRs against BJP MP Parvesh Verma and MLA Abhay Verma for making incendiary statements that allegedly incited mob attacks and riots in northeast Delhi.

At least 46 people died and over 300 were injured during the communal violence that swept northeast Delhi.