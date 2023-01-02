In Big Win for Centre, SC Upholds 2016 Demonetisation Move With 4 Against 1 Judgement

In big win for the central government, the Supreme Court upheld the 2016 demonetisation move on Monday. The top court gave its verdict on a bunch of pleas challenging Centre’s 2016 note ban move.

A five-judge constitution bench was hearing the matter. While four judges backed the demonetisation move, one judge — Justice BV Nagarathna — dissented, making it a 4:1 verdict.

The Supreme Court said there was consultation between the Centre and the RBI before demonetisation. There was a reasonable nexus to bring such a measure, and we hold that demonetisation was not hit by doctrine of proportionality.

The court added that the RBI does not have any independent power to bring in demonetisation and the decision was taken after the consultation between the Centre and RBI.

The verdicts were given by the Constitution bench, headed by Justice S A Nazeer. The other justices comprised justices BR Gavai, AS Bopanna, V Ramasubramanian and BV Nagarathna.

Earlier, the court directed the Centre and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to put on record the relevant records relating to the government’s 2016 decision and reserved its verdict.

