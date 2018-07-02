GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Supreme Court Upholds CVC KV Chaudhary, VC Bhasin's Appointments

Common Cause had challenged that the appointments were allegedly in breach of the principle of "institutional integrity".

Agencies

Updated:July 2, 2018, 11:34 AM IST
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea challenging the appointment of Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) K V Chaudhary and Vigilance Commissioner (VC) T M Bhasin.

Dismissing the plea by NGO Common Cause, a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said: "We find no ground to quash the appointment of CVC Chaudhary and V C Bhasin." The court was hearing a plea challenging the appointment of incumbent CVC Chaudhary and VC Bhasin.

Common Cause had challenged that the appointments were allegedly in breach of the principle of "institutional integrity". The plea alleged that they did not have a "clean record" and a non-transparent procedure was followed while appointing them.

