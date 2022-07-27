Supreme Court Upholds ED's Power to Arrest Under Money Laundering Law

Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld Enforcement Directorate’s power to arrest under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

A batch of petitions filed by several persons facing ED proceedings under PMLA, including Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, had alleged that the law is violative of constitutional guarantee of right to liberty and right against self-incrimination under Articles 20 and 21. They have also questioned the alleged unbridled power given to ED and widening of the law to convert any offence into a money-laundering offence.

(details awaited)

