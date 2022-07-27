CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#CommonwealthGames2022#SoniaGandhi#IndvsWI#BengalSSCScam
Home » News » India » Supreme Court Upholds ED's Power to Arrest Under Money Laundering Law
1-MIN READ

Supreme Court Upholds ED's Power to Arrest Under Money Laundering Law

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: July 27, 2022, 11:21 IST

New Delhi, India

The Supreme Court of India. (News18 File)

The Supreme Court of India. (News18 File)

Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld Enforcement Directorate's power to arrest under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld Enforcement Directorate’s power to arrest under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

A batch of petitions filed by several persons facing ED proceedings under PMLA, including Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, had alleged that the law is violative of constitutional guarantee of right to liberty and right against self-incrimination under Articles 20 and 21. They have also questioned the alleged unbridled power given to ED and widening of the law to convert any offence into a money-laundering offence.

(details awaited)

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:July 27, 2022, 11:21 IST
last updated:July 27, 2022, 11:21 IST