Supreme Court Verdict on Section 377 of IPC: All You Need to Know

The Supreme Court on Thursday said that section 377 can't punish gay sex between consenting adults. The apex court was hearing a clutch of petitions seeking decriminalisation of a 158-year-old colonial law under Section 377 of the IPC which criminalises consensual gay sex, here's a look at the origin and meaning of section 377.* The IPC was drafted by Lord Macaulay and introduced in 1861 in British India.* Section 377 of the IPC is under Chapter XVI titled “Of Offences Affecting the Human Body”.* Within this Chapter, Section 377 is categorised under the sub-chapter titled “Of Unnatural Offences” and reads as follows: A) 377. Unnatural Offences — Whoever voluntarily has carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal, shall be punished with imprisonment for life, or with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to ten years, and shall also be liable to fine.B) “Explanation—Penetration is sufficient to constitute the carnal intercourse necessary to the offence described in this section.”* The marginal note refers to the acts proscribed as “unnatural offences”. This expression, however, is not used in the text of the Section.* The expression “carnal intercourse” as used in Section 377 is distinct from the expression “sexual intercourse”, which appears in Sections 375 and 497 of the IPC* It bears noting that the text of the law does not target the lesbian, gay, transgender, bisexual or intersex (LGBTI) communities directly.* Under the law even heterosexual couples are liable for imprisonment for engaging, with mutual consent, in penile non-vaginal sex, including penile oral or penile anal sex, in the privacy of their bedrooms.