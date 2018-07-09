'SC Should Set an Example': Nirbhaya's Mother Says Even Death Penalty is Not Enough

Almost six years after her daughter was brutally gangraped, Nirbhaya’s mother on Saturday said that the verdict by the Supreme Court should set an example for those who continue to commit crimes against young girls and women in the country. The Supreme Court is all set to pronounce the verdict in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape case on Monday.The paramedic student was gangraped on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 on a moving bus in South Delhi by a gang of six people and severely assaulted before being thrown out on the road. She succumbed to her injuries on December 29, 2012 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.“Even a death penalty is less for the accused. But the verdict should set an example. Even now we see cases of rape and murder of young girls and women. This should stop,” Asha Devi told News18.Earlier this year, she had said that the family members of rape victims should be allowed to witness judicial proceedings in the Supreme Court, which otherwise requires necessary documentation by lawyers to allow them entry inside the court room. Nirbhaya’s parents now run the "Nirbhaya Jyoti Trust", to provide pro bono legal advice and litigation support to needy women victims of violent crimes.The apex court had on May 5, 2017, upheld the verdict of the Delhi High Court and the trial court awarding the capital punishment to four convicts--Mukesh (29), Pawan (22), Vinay Sharma (23) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) for gangraping the 23-year-old student.