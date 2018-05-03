English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SC Warns Karnataka Govt of ‘Consequences’ if TN Doesn’t Get Cauvery Water
A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra also pulled up the central government for not framing the water distribution scheme till date, and observed that elections in Karnataka cannot be cited as a reason for delay.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday warned the Karnataka government of "consequences" if it does not release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.
A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra also pulled up the central government for not framing the water distribution scheme till date, and observed that elections in Karnataka cannot be cited as a reason for delay.
While asking the Centre to apprise the court of steps it has taken so far, the bench asked the Karnataka government to come back on Tuesday with a categorical statement on how much water it will release for Tamil Nadu.
According to Tamil Nadu, it required 2.5 TMC water each for the months of April and May.
Its lawyer Shekhar Naphade complained that Tamil Nadu was being treated unfairly by the central government, which appeared concerned only about the upcoming polls in the upper riparian state.
When senior lawyer Shyam Divan, appearing for Karnataka, said that no order can be passed without hearing them, the bench shot back: "We will initiate suo motu contempt against you. We will call your chief secretary. You must release water to them for April and May."
It also pulled up the Centre, which was represented through Attorney General KK Venugopal.
"It was your responsibility to frame the scheme. You should have done it by now. Why do you now tell us what states have to say. You don't have to involve them now. Frame a scheme that we will approve," it told Venugopal.
On his part, Venugopal said that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written a letter on April 26, saying water resources ministers of the four riparian states should be members of the Cauvery Board and that no technical members are required.
The AG also said that since the Prime Minister and other Cabinet ministers have been travelling to Karnataka for the elections, the draft scheme has not been approved so far.
But the court made it clear that it was only concerned about submission of the scheme and that the central government must now explain the reasons for delay.
Also Watch
A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra also pulled up the central government for not framing the water distribution scheme till date, and observed that elections in Karnataka cannot be cited as a reason for delay.
While asking the Centre to apprise the court of steps it has taken so far, the bench asked the Karnataka government to come back on Tuesday with a categorical statement on how much water it will release for Tamil Nadu.
According to Tamil Nadu, it required 2.5 TMC water each for the months of April and May.
Its lawyer Shekhar Naphade complained that Tamil Nadu was being treated unfairly by the central government, which appeared concerned only about the upcoming polls in the upper riparian state.
When senior lawyer Shyam Divan, appearing for Karnataka, said that no order can be passed without hearing them, the bench shot back: "We will initiate suo motu contempt against you. We will call your chief secretary. You must release water to them for April and May."
It also pulled up the Centre, which was represented through Attorney General KK Venugopal.
"It was your responsibility to frame the scheme. You should have done it by now. Why do you now tell us what states have to say. You don't have to involve them now. Frame a scheme that we will approve," it told Venugopal.
On his part, Venugopal said that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written a letter on April 26, saying water resources ministers of the four riparian states should be members of the Cauvery Board and that no technical members are required.
The AG also said that since the Prime Minister and other Cabinet ministers have been travelling to Karnataka for the elections, the draft scheme has not been approved so far.
But the court made it clear that it was only concerned about submission of the scheme and that the central government must now explain the reasons for delay.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
-
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- IPL 2018: Best Moments Shared on Facebook; Dhoni's 33 Sixes, Tendulkar's 15-Yr Old Pic And More
- IPL 2018: There's Method Behind the Madness of MI Star Suryakumar Yadav
- All-New Mini Countryman Launched in India for Rs 32.90 Lakh
- Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Artic Trucks Stealth Edition – Detailed Image Gallery
- Next WhatsApp CEO to be an Indian? Here is a Look at The Potential Candidate