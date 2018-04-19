English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Supreme Court Website Hacked, Brazil Team Suspected to be Behind Attack
The hack comes just days after the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Home Affairs websites were hacked.
The website, supremecourtofindia.nic.in, displayed an image that resembled a ‘leaf’ and said ‘hackeado por HighTech Brazil HacTeam’ on top.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India’s website was hacked on Thursday and a Brazilian hack team was suspected to be behind the attack.
The website, supremecourtofindia.nic.in, displayed an image that resembled a ‘leaf’ and said ‘hackeado por HighTech Brazil HacTeam’ on top. The website is currently down.
The Supreme Court website was taken down shortly after the cyber attack.
The hack comes just days after the Ministry of Defence website was hacked. Several reports had then claimed that the website was hacked by Chinese hackers as it showed a Chinese character which translates to ‘Zen’.
Following this, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had tweeted that "Action is initiated after the hacking of MoD website (http://mod.nic.in). The website shall be restored shortly. Needless to say, every possible step required to prevent any such eventuality in the future will be taken."
The Home Ministry website was also hacked earlier this year.
Also Watch
The website, supremecourtofindia.nic.in, displayed an image that resembled a ‘leaf’ and said ‘hackeado por HighTech Brazil HacTeam’ on top. The website is currently down.
The Supreme Court website was taken down shortly after the cyber attack.
The hack comes just days after the Ministry of Defence website was hacked. Several reports had then claimed that the website was hacked by Chinese hackers as it showed a Chinese character which translates to ‘Zen’.
Following this, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had tweeted that "Action is initiated after the hacking of MoD website (http://mod.nic.in). The website shall be restored shortly. Needless to say, every possible step required to prevent any such eventuality in the future will be taken."
The Home Ministry website was also hacked earlier this year.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
-
Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Mahesh Manjrekar Up & Close | Talks About Hosting Bigg Boss Marathi
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Mahesh Manjrekar Up & Close | Talks About Hosting Bigg Boss Marathi
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Lalit Modi Forecasts IPL Players Will Earn '$1 Million a Game'
- Exclusive | Manika Batra Targets Asian Games Glory After Winning Four Medals at CWG 2018
- Sonam Kapoor's Chic Looks will Make You Want to Emulate Her Style; See Pics
- Throwback Thursday: When Aishwarya Rai's Response To 'If She Still Lives With Her Parents' Won Hearts
- Indian Cricketer Hardik Pandya Buys Audi A6 Luxury Sedan Worth Rs 65 Lakh