Supreme Court Website Hacked, Brazil Team Suspected to be Behind Attack

The Supreme Court of India’s website was hacked on Thursday and a Brazilian hack team was suspected to be behind the attack.The website, supremecourtofindia.nic.in, displayed an image that resembled a ‘leaf’ and said ‘hackeado por HighTech Brazil HacTeam’ on top. The website is currently down.The Supreme Court website was taken down shortly after the cyber attack.The hack comes just days after the Ministry of Defence website was hacked. Several reports had then claimed that the website was hacked by Chinese hackers as it showed a Chinese character which translates to ‘Zen’.Following this, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had tweeted that "Action is initiated after the hacking of MoD website (http://mod.nic.in). The website shall be restored shortly. Needless to say, every possible step required to prevent any such eventuality in the future will be taken."The Home Ministry website was also hacked earlier this year.