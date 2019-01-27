LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

Ram Temple's January 29 Hearing Deferred Due to 'Non-availability' of Judge

Earlier on Tuesday, the top court had formed a five-judge Constitution Bench to hear the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title dispute case.

News18.com

Updated:January 27, 2019, 6:22 PM IST
Ram Temple's January 29 Hearing Deferred Due to 'Non-availability' of Judge
(Image for representation/AFP)
New Delhi: The Ayodhya case, which scheduled for hearing in the Supreme Court on January 29, has been delayed to a further date due to the unavailability of Justice SA Bobde.

ayodhya case

On Januray 18, CJI Gogoi had said that a three-judge bench would hear the title dispute, but decided to form a larger one of five judges instead as it assumes the status of a Constitution Bench. The other comprises judges on the bench are Justices SA Bobde, NV Ramana, UU Lalit and DY Chandrachud.

The apex court on October 29, 2018 had fixed the matter in the first week of January before the "appropriate bench". Later, an application was moved for according an urgent hearing by advancing the date, but the top court had refused the plea, saying it had already passed an order on October 29 relating to the hearing of the matter.



| Edited by: Sana Fazili
