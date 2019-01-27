English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ram Temple's January 29 Hearing Deferred Due to 'Non-availability' of Judge
Earlier on Tuesday, the top court had formed a five-judge Constitution Bench to hear the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title dispute case.
(Image for representation/AFP)
New Delhi: The Ayodhya case, which scheduled for hearing in the Supreme Court on January 29, has been delayed to a further date due to the unavailability of Justice SA Bobde.
On Januray 18, CJI Gogoi had said that a three-judge bench would hear the title dispute, but decided to form a larger one of five judges instead as it assumes the status of a Constitution Bench. The other comprises judges on the bench are Justices SA Bobde, NV Ramana, UU Lalit and DY Chandrachud.
The apex court on October 29, 2018 had fixed the matter in the first week of January before the "appropriate bench". Later, an application was moved for according an urgent hearing by advancing the date, but the top court had refused the plea, saying it had already passed an order on October 29 relating to the hearing of the matter.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
