Supreme Court's Big Blow to Amrapali | Relief for Home Buyers

Jul 23, 2019 03:38 PM IST India

Supreme Court delivered a verdict which cancelled the RERA registration of Amrapali, banning them from undertaking any housing project ever. As many as 42,000 flats are awaiting completion in various Amrapali projects. Homw buyers, on the other hand, can heave a sigh of relief. SC added that Noida authorities as well as banks cannot extract loans owed by Amrapali from home buyers Home buyers will pay only towards completion of their houses.