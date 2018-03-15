SC Grants Relief to Karti Chidambaram From Arrest by ED Till March 26 in INX Media Case

The Supreme Court on Thursday finally extended the interim relief granted by the Delhi High Court to Karti Chidambaram from arrest till March 26 in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).Earlier on March 6, the apex court had refused to grant him interim protection from arrest, saying the move will affect the trial proceedings.However, Thursday’s SC order came after the Delhi High Court extended Karti Chidambaram's protection from arrest in the ED case from March 20 to March 22.The apex court also transferred to itself the matter pending before the High Court keeping in view that several high courts in the country have given conflicting views on interpretation of section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) which relates to ED's power to arrest an accused.A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said it would hear the matter on March 26 and the top court would answer the question regarding the interpretation of section 19 of the PMLA.Karti Chidambaram, son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, is in jail in connection with the INX Media corruption case lodged by the CBI.Karti has alleged that the ED was on a “fishing and roving enquiry” to malign the reputation of his father. He had contended that the ED cannot act against him until the CBI completes its probe.A trial court on Monday sent Karti to 12-day judicial custody. He will now be lodged at Tihar Jail till March 24 and his pleas for separate cell and home-cooked food were also denied.(With PTI inputs)