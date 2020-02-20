Suraj Lata Devi, Former National Hockey Captain, 'Brutally Beaten' by Husband Over Dowry
Representative image.
Guwahati: Suraj Lata Devi, Arjuna Awardee and former captain of Indian Women's Hockey team, on Thursday alleged that she was brutally beaten by her husband over dowry.
In her complaint, Devi has alleged that her husband Ksh Santa Kumar, an ex-employee of Western Railway-Mumbai, tied her up and mercilessly thrashed her for nearly three hours in an inebriated state.
The former hockey captain claimed that her husband wanted a piece of land, for which he raised a demand twice in November last year and "subjected her to physical and mental abuse". He even asked her to take up voluntary retirement from the post of office superintendent at Western Railway, Mumbai.
The former hockey captain hails from Manipur's 'Kontha Khabam Makha Leikai' in Heingnang of Imphal West district, while her husband is a native of Sinjamei in Imphal West district of Manipur.
Devi has led team India to win gold for three consecutive years — during the 2002 Commonwealth Games (the event that inspired the hit 2007 Bollywood film 'Chak De India'), the 2003 Afro-Asian Games and the 2004 Hockey Asia Cup.
