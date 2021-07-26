Surat and Udhna Railway Stations to be Redeveloped at Cost of Rs 1,285 Crore

After unveiling the redeveloped Gandhinagar railway station in Gujarat earlier this month, the Indian Railways has now targeted Surat and Udhna stations in the state for revamp. The Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Ltd (IRSDC) has invited Requests for Qualification (RFQ) for the redevelopment of Surat and Udhna stations. Through RFQ, the nodal agency will select eligible companies which can then bid for the project.

The total cost for the project is estimated at Rs 1,285 crore, and it is expected to finish in four years. “The stations will be redeveloped in line with global standards to transform them on a par with international airports and provide world-class amenities to the travellers,” SK Lohia, Managing Director of IRSDC was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

He said the Surat railway station will be built into a multi-model transport hub (MMTH) for hassle-free travel experience. While the Surat railway station will be redeveloped in an area of around 3.40 lakh square metres, the work on Udhna railway station, which is a part of Surat city, will stretch in an area of 7.38 lakh square metres.

The IRSDC is redeveloping the stations on the concept of Railo-Polis, a mini smart city where everything, including work, live, play and ride is possible.

The redeveloped station of Surat will see amenities like central concourse, walkaway for passengers, parking, bus terminals, interchange plaza and proposed metro for better connectivity.

The Udhna railway station will have the provision of a concourse, new footover bridges to segregate departing and arriving passengers. The station will also have an entry from the east side to ease congestion.

The redevelopment project will be jointly undertaken by IRSDC, Surat Municipal Corporation and Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation.

