Surat Businessman Does it Again, Gifts Mercedes-Benz SUVs Worth Rs 3 Crore to Employees
This isn’t the first time that the Surat-based diamond merchant has done something of this sort.
That there’s a man who showers his employees with gifts worth crores sounds unbelievably blissful in India, where eight out of 10 workers suffer from inadequate earnings, low productivity and difficult conditions of work.
The man is no other than Savji Dholakia, the owner of Hare Krishna Exporters, who has gifted three Mercedes-Benz GLS SUVs worth Rs 3 crore to three senior staffs who completed 25 years at the company.
Nilesh Jada (40), Mukesh Chandpara (38) and Mahesh Chandpara (43) were handed the car keys at an event in Surat by Madhya Pradesh Governor and former Gujarat Chief Minister Anandiben Patel.
The luxury SUV, whose on-road price in Surat is close to Rs 1 crore, is powered by a 3-litre V6 engine coupled with a seven-speed automatic transmission gearbox. It is coupled with LED headlamps, intelligent lighting system and many other exclusive features such as panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control system, and rear seat entertainment among others.
These three beneficiaries were in their early teens when they joined the company, Dholakia told TOI. “They started with learning to cut diamonds and polish it and now they are not only experts but most senior and one of the most trusted people of our company.”
This isn’t the first time that the Surat-based diamond merchant has done something of this sort. On the New Year in 2017, he gifted 1,200 units of Datsun’s redi-GO hatchback to his employees.
A year before, the trader gave a Diwali bonus worth Rs 51 crore. The generous man also gifted 1,260 cars along with 400 flats to his employees.
Savjibhai Dholakia, fondly known as Savjikaka in Surat and Saurashtra, says that he offers gifts to the employees on the basis of their performance. His diamond and textiles trading company employs 5,500 people and has an annual turnover of over Rs 6,000 crore.
There’s a legend that Dholakia came from Dudhala village in Amreli district to Surat in 1977 on a state transport bus with just Rs 12.5 with him—the ticket fare—and over the years built a Rs 6,000 cr diamond business.
