Narendra Modi
Surat Custodial Torture: Murder Case Against Eight Absconding Cops
The accused were identified as inspector M B Khileri and detection staff personnel Hareshbhai, Kanaksinh, Pareshbhai, Ashish, Kalpeshbhai and Dilubhai. The name of another accused, a sub-inspector (surveillance), was not disclosed.
Image for representation only.
Surat: A case of murder was registered against eight absconding policemen here after a man who was allegedly beaten up in custody died Saturday night. Omprakash Pandey, who had sustained a brain injury because of the alleged custodial torture, died at a private hospital, said assistant commissioner of police (special branch) P L Chaudhari Sunday.
All of them were attached to Khatodara police station in the city.
The accused police officials detained Pandey and two others Friday on suspicion of being involved in a burglary. The three were allegedly beaten up in custody. Pandey suffered serious brain injuries and had to be hospitalized.
A case was registered against the police officials Saturday under IPC section 330 (voluntarily causing hurt to extract confession). But as the formalities for grant of bail to them were being completed, the officials fled.
Efforts were on to nab them, ACP Chaudhari said.
