CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Maharashtra NewsAmritpal SinghBengaluru TrafficKashmiri Pandit ShotIndian Army
Home » News » India » Surat-Delhi IndiGo Flight Diverted to Ahmedabad Following Suspected Bird Hit
1-MIN READ

Surat-Delhi IndiGo Flight Diverted to Ahmedabad Following Suspected Bird Hit

PTI

Last Updated: February 26, 2023, 22:13 IST

Ahmedabad, India

Indigo Airlines (Photo: Paras Yadav/News18.com)

Indigo Airlines (Photo: Paras Yadav/News18.com)

The IndiGo flight from Surat to Delhi landed at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport safely and there were no injuries

A Delhi-bound flight was diverted to Ahmedabad on Sunday morning following a suspected bird-hit soon after the aircraft took off from Surat airport, sources said.

The IndiGo flight from Surat to Delhi landed at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport here safely and there were no injuries, they added.

The 150-odd passengers and crew members were then flown to Delhi onboard another aircraft, these airport sources said.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. Ahmedabad
  2. Bird hit plane
  3. flight
  4. IndiGo
first published:February 26, 2023, 22:13 IST
last updated:February 26, 2023, 22:13 IST
Read More