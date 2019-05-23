English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Surat Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Surat (સુરત) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
24. Surat is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South Gujarat region of Gujarat in West India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 2.75% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 4.3%. The estimated literacy level of Surat is 87.99%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Darshana Vikram Jardosh of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 5,33,190 votes which was 56.25% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 75.79% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 8 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Shrimati Darshana Vikram Jardosh of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 74,798 votes which was 10.74% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 52.41% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 63.90% and in 2009, the constituency registered 49.01% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Surat was: Darshana Vikram Jardosh (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,03,829 men, 6,80,212 women and 27 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Surat Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Surat is: 21.1865 72.8081
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: सुरत, गुजरात (Hindi); সুরাট, গুজরাত (Bengali); सुरत, गुजरात (Marathi); સુરત, ગુજરાત (Gujarati); சூரத், குஜராத் (Tamil); సూరత్, గుజరాత్ (Telugu); ಸೂರತ್, ಗುಜರಾತ್ (Kannada); സൂററ്റ്, ഗുജറാത്ത് (Malayalam).
BJP
271192
74.94%
Darshana Vikram Jardosh
INC
81004
22.38%
Ashok Patel (Adhevada)
NOTA
3917
1.08%
Nota
CPI
2015
0.56%
Adv. Vijay Shenmare
IND
1157
0.32%
Surwade Santosh Avdhut (Gabbar)
IND
492
0.14%
Mahyavanshi Natvarbhai Dahyabhai
IND
486
0.13%
Rameshbhai P. Baraiya (Pati)
IND
331
0.09%
Dinesh Jikadra Prajapati
IND
252
0.07%
Dipak Gangani
PPOI
244
0.07%
Captain Rita Maa
YUS
240
0.07%
Shri. Gautamraj Hindustani
SYVP
211
0.06%
Jogiya Amisha Vikrambhai
RDMP
189
0.05%
Dhameliya Piyush Vallabhbhai (R.D.P)
IND
152
0.04%
Tulsibhai Laxmanbhai Dakhara
