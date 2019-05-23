Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

Surat Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Surat (સુરત) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

News18 Election Results Hub |

Updated:May 23, 2019, 11:14 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Surat Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Surat (સુરત) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
24. Surat is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South Gujarat region of Gujarat in West India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 2.75% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 4.3%. The estimated literacy level of Surat is 87.99%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

live

Status

party name
candidate name
BJP
Darshana Vikram Jardosh

BJP

Darshana Vikram Jardosh

LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) Detail Results
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Darshana Vikram Jardosh of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 5,33,190 votes which was 56.25% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 75.79% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 8 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Shrimati Darshana Vikram Jardosh of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 74,798 votes which was 10.74% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 52.41% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.

Surat Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
271192
74.94%
Darshana Vikram Jardosh
INC
81004
22.38%
Ashok Patel (Adhevada)
NOTA
3917
1.08%
Nota
CPI
2015
0.56%
Adv. Vijay Shenmare
IND
1157
0.32%
Surwade Santosh Avdhut (Gabbar)
IND
492
0.14%
Mahyavanshi Natvarbhai Dahyabhai
IND
486
0.13%
Rameshbhai P. Baraiya (Pati)
IND
331
0.09%
Dinesh Jikadra Prajapati
IND
252
0.07%
Dipak Gangani
PPOI
244
0.07%
Captain Rita Maa
YUS
240
0.07%
Shri. Gautamraj Hindustani
SYVP
211
0.06%
Jogiya Amisha Vikrambhai
RDMP
189
0.05%
Dhameliya Piyush Vallabhbhai (R.D.P)
IND
152
0.04%
Tulsibhai Laxmanbhai Dakhara

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 63.90% and in 2009, the constituency registered 49.01% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Surat was: Darshana Vikram Jardosh (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,03,829 men, 6,80,212 women and 27 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Surat Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Surat is: 21.1865 72.8081

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: सुरत, गुजरात (Hindi); সুরাট, গুজরাত (Bengali); सुरत, गुजरात (Marathi); સુરત, ગુજરાત (Gujarati); சூரத், குஜராத் (Tamil); సూరత్, గుజరాత్ (Telugu); ಸೂರತ್, ಗುಜರಾತ್ (Kannada); സൂററ്റ്, ഗുജറാത്ത് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram