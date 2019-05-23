Surat Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

live Status party name candidate name BJP Darshana Vikram Jardosh BJP Darshana Vikram Jardosh LEADING

Surat Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 271192 74.94% Darshana Vikram Jardosh Leading INC 81004 22.38% Ashok Patel (Adhevada) NOTA 3917 1.08% Nota CPI 2015 0.56% Adv. Vijay Shenmare IND 1157 0.32% Surwade Santosh Avdhut (Gabbar) IND 492 0.14% Mahyavanshi Natvarbhai Dahyabhai IND 486 0.13% Rameshbhai P. Baraiya (Pati) IND 331 0.09% Dinesh Jikadra Prajapati IND 252 0.07% Dipak Gangani PPOI 244 0.07% Captain Rita Maa YUS 240 0.07% Shri. Gautamraj Hindustani SYVP 211 0.06% Jogiya Amisha Vikrambhai RDMP 189 0.05% Dhameliya Piyush Vallabhbhai (R.D.P) IND 152 0.04% Tulsibhai Laxmanbhai Dakhara

24. Surat is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South Gujarat region of Gujarat in West India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 2.75% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 4.3%. The estimated literacy level of Surat is 87.99%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Darshana Vikram Jardosh of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 5,33,190 votes which was 56.25% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 75.79% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 8 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Shrimati Darshana Vikram Jardosh of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 74,798 votes which was 10.74% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 52.41% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 63.90% and in 2009, the constituency registered 49.01% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Surat was: Darshana Vikram Jardosh (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,03,829 men, 6,80,212 women and 27 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Surat is: 21.1865 72.8081Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: सुरत, गुजरात (Hindi); সুরাট, গুজরাত (Bengali); सुरत, गुजरात (Marathi); સુરત, ગુજરાત (Gujarati); சூரத், குஜராத் (Tamil); సూరత్, గుజరాత్ (Telugu); ಸೂರತ್, ಗುಜರಾತ್ (Kannada); സൂററ്റ്, ഗുജറാത്ത് (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)